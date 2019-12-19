Luna Casino – a new online casino in Denmark

Luna Casino seems to be a very solid place to play. Luna is a Latin word and means moon, which is another sign pointing in that direction. Everyone can see the moon on a starry night sky, whether rich or poor, young or old. In the same way everyone is So welcome at Luna Casino. However, people 18 years of course are not welcome on the site. They have to wait until their 18th birthday before they can start playing on the website. There’s no way around it, it’s just waiting if you’re 17 and just want to gamble.

When you first enter Luna Casino, you are not just overwhelmed by an endless stream of impressions. The website is kept in a relaxing midnight blue style, most of all reminiscent of the color of the Danish night sky when summer is the best. It promises a good and fresh experience. Behind Luna Casino is the large English-Maltese company Skill On Net. They are about one of the greatest software companies in the Danish online casino market. Their software is well known and extensively tested. In addition, all of their games are tested in a random generator by the iTech Labs company in Australia, ensuring a fair game.

The casino, like most other Danish online casinos, has chosen to focus on slot machines, but you can also find a nice selection of video poker and a really nice live casino. When playing at Luna Casino, you can choose to either download the casino client or play directly in the browser. Software adapts to the screen of your device so you can enjoy Luna Casino on both PC, tablet and mobile phone. In addition, Luna Casino has a super cool mobile app that makes it easy to play no matter where you are. Last but not least, of course, Luna Casino also has a valid permit from the Gambling Authority in Denmark, in other words the danish gambling license.

Luna Casino uses Skill On Net software. It provides various sophisticated and popular among players casino games and slots. SkillOnNet maximizes acquisition opportunity and increases player value.

Luna Casino Bonus

Luna Casino is one of the newest Danish casinos, and they are currently ready with a new welcome bonus for all players who come in to play on their Danish casino site. It is a deposit bonus where you get a 100% bonus on your first deposit. It’s an excellent offer. However, one must be aware that there are certain terms, conditions and requirements as for the bonus that you must meet in order to qualify for the bonus.

In addition to the 2000 kroner in bonus you can also get 125 free extra chances, so there is a bit of everything in the bonus! However, there are unfortunately no free spins at registration.

LUNA CASINO BONUS CODE: There are lots of bonus money to collect at Luna Casino if you follow a few simple steps: First, you must use the casino bonus code LUNA, and then your first deposit must be at least 200 kroner if you are to qualify for the bonus.

Then you have to play through the bonus at least 20 times within 60 days if you want the money paid. On the other hand, this is a pretty low requirement compared to many other new Danish casinos.

Luna Payment methods

You must first make sure that any play-through requirements are met before requesting a payout. Otherwise, Luna Casino will pay out your winnings fairly quickly. It usually happens within 24 hours of asking for it. First you have to go under the cashier and then ask to get your winnings out. Then Luna Casino processes your request and then sends your money. If it takes longer than 24 hours, it is often because of the payment method you have chosen. Here, the electronic wallets are clearly the best and fastest. Typically, your payment will be made via the payment method that you also used for the deposit that led to your winnings. Among Luna payment methods are: Mastercard, Paysafe Card, Neteller, Skrill, PayPal.

You may be required to submit documentation regarding your payments. It happens that Luna Casino needs a little extra information to verify your identity. It is a formality that must only be overlooked for the first time. then should all slip smoothly. It is simply what the casino does, so that no one else pretends to be you and come and claim your winnings.

Games collection

When you play at Luna Casino, you quickly get the feeling that two things are at the forefront, namely slot machines and live casino. Of course, you can also be entertained with all the classic online casino games such as roulette, baccarat, and several different types of video poker. Common to all of them, however, is that they are terribly under the shadow of the extremely good selection of games at the live casino. If you are looking for slot machines then you will not miss anything at Luna Casino.

There are also 16 different jackpot slot machines where you can be lucky to unleash one of the really cool jackpots and get a win that can change your life. In addition to the classics like Starburst, Dracula, Jack and the Beanstalk and Gonzo’s Quest, you can cheer on Millionaire Genie and Mega Joker. Of course, there is also a myriad of new machines

LIVE CASINO

At Luna Casino you can access more than 60 different casino games with a live dealer. The software for it all comes from three different companies: the well-known Evolution Gaming, and the two slightly smaller companies, Xpro and Extreme. Then, on the other hand, there is also live blackjack, live roulette, poker, live baccarat and more in all kinds of shadows with sweet and professional dealers behind the table.

PLAY THE LUNA CASINO ON THE MOBILE

If you’re on the go and want to cheer you up with playing a bit at the online casino, you can enjoy the fact that Lune Casino has a casino app that just needs to be downloaded. You get an infinitely better experience if you download Luna Casino’s super cool casino app than if you play through the web browser on your phone. Here you have access to almost all the same games that you have via PC, and you get an easy and fluid mobile casino experience in the vast majority of formats. The very best thing is that you do not need to use your NemID when playing through the casino app.

So enjoy Luna Casino!