FA to review FA Cup gambling streams

The Football Association is now considering to allow BT Sport and the BBC to broadcast games that were previously only broadcast on gambling sites. According to sources, the BBC and BT Sport are now tipped for the opportunity to buy the rights and broadcast those specific games.

This comes at a time when the FA Cup has faced severe criticism related to its decision to sell the rights for specific games to seven gambling websites, prompting indignation and attracting suspicion from regulators in the United Kingdom. While sports fans do love casino gaming, the impact gambling has on sports has been on a downward trend, precisely insofar as advertisement goes – especially the sort of ads linked to betting games.

many have demonstrated that gambling sites shouldn't hold exclusivity over the rights in the first place.

The FA Says It Wants to Bring BBC and BT Cup Onboard

Considering the backlash, the FA released a statement on Friday, stating that it has reached out to the BBC and BT Sport for the sale of FA Cup broadcasting rights – and specifically the games that were previously only available to gambling sites. Some broadcasts have already been made available on BBC, BT Sport, and FA, and more details are coming down the road, the statement said. The FA has been trying to avoid a situation in which it has to sell the rights to multiple TV channels and thus potentially lower returns.

As a result, it has sought alternative ways of distributing broadcasting rights. One such opportunity was the deal negotiated with IMG on behalf of some of the largest gambling sites in the United Kingdom, to name Bet365, Betfair, William Hill, Coral, Ladbrokes, Unibet, and Paddy Power. More controversially, back in 2017, the FA said it was cutting all ties with gambling companies, but the deal for the sale of broadcasting rights was sealed in January 2017, putting the two decisions at clear odds.

The Clock Is Ticking, and Decision Is Needed

The FA Cup fourth round is just around the corner, and this means one thing alone – FA will have to hurry up and solve the ambiguity surrounding broadcasting rights. More games on BBC and BT will be great for fans and also help boost the league’s efforts to broadcast its games and be seen as driven by public interest instead of looking for extra profit from bookmakers. The betting companies have also decided to relinquish their streaming rights lest they become the subject of a more intense regulatory and political oversight.

Meanwhile, the FA has been targeted by anti-gambling bodies, activities, and politicians and asked to tread carefully with regards to whom it signs broadcasting deals with. Since 2017, however, the organization has been careful not to antagonize regulators. Besides, all gambling companies have opted into a voluntary pre-watershed ban on all gambling activities in a bid to steer clear from more confrontation.

Some Criticism Towards Advertising Persists

While the FA is caught in its own battle with gambling opponents, bookmakers have also been rethinking their strategy. Many have decided to be less active in the traditional media of advertisement, such as TV and physical space. However, the bookies have been intensifying their efforts online, which has raised more concerns – concerns that the UK Gambling Commission is now also seeking to address.