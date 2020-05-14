Five of our favourite football themed slots

You can be overwhelmed with the avalanche of football slots in the games market. This article will help you make the right choice. It gives you a list of some of the most outstanding online football games you can choose from. And while Carnival Cup isn’t reviewed, it deserves a special mention as a fantastic Nektan slot which you’ll find (alongside these below) on all good casino sites here.

Knockout Football

Habanero created a football game known as Knockout Football. You can play this amazing and entertaining game on five reels. You are not limited to a few winning options as it comes with 243 adjacent winning lines and great volatility level.

With the characters, you are in for a swell time. Do you need some extra boost of excitement and graphics? Check the screen’s side for a couple of these. While playing the game, generous rewards await you, especially, if you are a football enthusiast.

Knockout Football is a modern game, powered by cutting-edge technology that allows players to catch the fun from their mobile devices. You can play the game without downloading the app too and enjoy the luxury of entertaining yourself without going through a rigorous process.

Football Frenzy

Football lovers will fall in love with this amazing game. Irrespective of your geographical location, you will find Football Frenzy, not only inviting and entertaining, but rewarding as well. Players stand a good chance to win mouthwatering prizes while entertaining themselves.

Various symbols make the game colourful. Scarves, beers, whistles, and Scattered Stadiums are some of its outstanding symbols. With Wild Strikers, you stand the chance to win attractive prizes while playing your favourite football game.

Players have two options to choose from. You can choose the Lucky Mode or the Striker Mode. Irrespective of your choice, you can win some randomly-processed jackpots or earn yourself a Penalty Kick bonus. With this prize, each goal you score receives a major boost.

For a start, each spin costs you 0.5 coins. That’s cheaper than the cost of playing most games. These features make Football Frenzy an online slot that ranks among the best in the online games industry. You will never run out of excitement and entertainment when playing this game.

Football Superstar

Football Superstar is another classic from Endorphina. If you are passionate about football, Football Superstar is a must-play game you should try out. You will be awed by its super accessible interface and its colourful graphics – factors driving its popularity among online gamers. What about the characters? They are very real, and there are 50 lines that make the game realistic and appealing.

Do you enjoy bonus slots? The game offers Wild symbols, Free Spins, and other incentives. However, if you are still skeptical about this game, you can choose from the tons of other football games designed for passionate online football game players.

Penalty

As the 2018 World Cup was approaching, Penalty was released. Penalty is a football-themed betting game that is full of surprises. There are 24 numbered sectors in the playing field. You can choose from the coin denominations in the range of 10 to 500. Any player can choose any of the betting sections to place their bets within 80 seconds.

Penalty offers Wild and Scatter symbols. This is in addition to a variety of animations that improves the overall appeal and functionality of the game. Chances are you will come across some familiar faces while playing this adrenaline-filled game.

Football Star

Football Star is a masterpiece from the online game software giant, Microgaming. The 5 reels slot game is a fun-packed game for football lovers across the globe. With fantastic visuals, you will find the game very exciting, as it brings back World Cup memories. The melodious music in the background will keep you glued to your screen while having a shot at winning some cash prizes.

The game offers some 243 ways to have a shot at scoring, a great opportunity every football game lover shouldn’t miss. If you wish, you can try the free option or play with real money.

To start the game, press the Bet button. Navigate the total bet with the appropriate arrows. There are buttons you can use to choose the coin size.

Click the Start button to start the game once you are done with the settings. There is also the Autoplay button to get the machine to play for you. While at it, you can enjoy bonus features like Scatters, Wilds, and Free Spins.

The game offers more than the features listed above. While playing, take advantage of Striking Wilds to hit the reels with the ball. The reels automatically turn WILD on impact and that enables you to unlock the hidden fun in the game.

This is an incomplete list, yet are some of the best, of the available games at your disposal. You can play the games on online casino websites or download the mobile app and enjoy the freedom of playing any football game of your choice on the go.