Odion Ighalo loan spell: Will Manchester United sign the Nigeria talisman?

Manchester United has been all-out looking to make major changes at Old Trafford. So far, they have brought very good players who look promising in changing the club’s fortunes. From Daniel James, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Bruno Fernandez to Odion Ighalo, the club has registered impressive performances in recent games. To be precise, they have gone 11 games unbeaten before the season took a break. Despite Pogba being sidelined with a recurring injury, everything has been looking up for Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar.

However, of all the recent signings, the most controversial one is Odion Ighalo. Many asked questions about Manchester United transfer policy when they sealed a late minute deal with the Nigerian striker. Some pundits, which included, former players at Old Trafford bashed the club for signing a player whom, they said, would not match up to Old Trafford standards. However, a lot seemed to have changed. Odion has impressed the manager and even won his way to the hearts of fans.

…But will Manchester United Make Ighalo Deal Permanent?

A break in football has set rumour flying everywhere, especially regarding players like Ighalo who has surpassed expectations. His loan spell was to expire at Old Trafford in May and that remains to be seen going forward. In any case, Ighalo's switch from Shanghai Shenhua, set tongues waging-about a player who has experience playing at the top level in English premier having spent some seasons at Watford. At Watford, Ighalo scored goals. Papers reported that Shanghai Shenhua has offered Ighalo a contract extension with £400,000 in weekly wagers. The Chinese club said in a statement, the increase in wages and the contract extension is due to the player's starling performance at Old Trafford. Odion Ighalo has scored in every match he started since joining Manchester United. It should also not be lost to memory that he has won player of the match and also the player of the month.

It would take pay cuts

However, according to Sky Sports, Manchester United is yet to give Ighalo an extension offer. This may come as a big blow to a player who has always wanted to play for the big English side since childhood. However, one thing remains certain. Ole Gunnar would like to keep Ighalo having expressed a desire to do so. Ighalo may not be a regular starter, especially with Marcus Rashford reportedly ready to return to training, but he is a proven strike who answers to the manager’s call to score goals when needed. Being the first Nigerian to appear for the first Manchester United team , Ighalo’s countrymen and women will also be hoping he stays. Paul Merson, a soccer pundit and a former Arsenal defender have expressed confidence that Ighalo will accept a permanent deal at Old Trafford, even if it means to accept a pay cut.