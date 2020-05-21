Why video poker can be one of the most fun games to play?

Video poker is one of the most popular games, especially amongst online casinos. The game makes playing much more fun for online gamblers because it immerses the player. Since online gambling began, video poker started being available at Fair Go Casino and other popular websites.

If you are considering gambling in this manner, it is essential to have all the details before jumping in. Therefore, here is the most important information about video poker games:

What is Video Poker?

Video poker is a card game that has been computerized and available at walk-in and best payout online casino websites.

In walk-in casinos, the game can be accessed from a machine just about the size of slot machines. Instead of playing with a human dealer, players face a computer interface when battling out to win big.

History

The history of this computerized card game dates back to the 1970s around the time personal computers started being more easily accessible. Its popularity grew greatly and in the late 70s, video poker started being more firmly established in the gambling industry.

During the 1980s, more casinos started having machines that allowed playing the game, and many people preferred this option over real tables. They considered a computerized version was less intimidating than the actual tables with different gamblers surrounding it.

Since it was tech-driven, the people trusted it more as the 80s was the time when video games and computers started becoming common items for the people.

How to play Video Poker?

When the game begins, the player is dealt a hand with five cards and has to decide which card he will replace. The player will win if he has a good hand and the best one is called the royal flush.

That is when you get a hand with a 10, jack, queen, king, and an ace of the same suit. Another good hand includes a straight flush and it is when you have five cards of the same suit. Others include four of a kind, a full house, flush, and a straight hand, they grant good points to the player.

The most popular online Video Poker games

There are various types of video poker games and here is a list of the most popular ones across the majority of online and walk-in casinos:

Deuces Wild is considered to be one of the popular classics. The 2s in hand are wild cards and can be replaced with any card to complete your hand.

Jokers Wild has only one joker and a wild card that can be replaced with another to have a better hand.

Jacks or Better is also one of the most popular games of this genre and players need to have a pair of jacks to register a win. If the hand has no wild cards, that will mean larger rewards.

Conclusion

Video poker is a popular game because of its less intimidating gameplay that can be enjoyed in complete solitude. The game has grown in popularity because of this and it has also made it the best choice for online casinos.