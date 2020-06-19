Top four football games for Android and IOS users

Unfortunately, the soccer season across the globe has been put on hold, just ahead of the champions league. Well, now we have nothing left to do other than watching the replays. However, we have a solution. All of your love for football can be put back in action, and surprisingly this time as a player. And you can do all of this and more right from the safety of your home. So, what gear do you need? Well, only your couch and the smartphone. Yes, we are talking about the soccer mobile games.

However, before we share with you some of the best soccer games for smartphones, we would like to share with you that not all of these games are about licensed teams and realistic graphics, rather the aim of these games is to bring to you the entire soccer experience one more time. So, let’s dig in. All of these games are available for both Android and iOS users. So, if you wish to satiate your soccer cravings, these could be a good alternative.

Stickman Soccer 3D

Well, let’s just start this list with something more arcade and less grave, so Stickman Soccer, it is. As is clear from the name, all the players in the game would be the stickmen, but that in no way means that they do not have a personality of their own. In this game, you can associate with the clubs, which look and sound similar. You can earn in-game currencies, and from this, you can bag yourself the stick version of your favourite player.

If you aren't into all of this, you can also customize your team, and make for yourself a perfect team of stick players. The controls are simple and the gameplay is incredibly fast-paced. The good thing about the game is that the referee's standards of all that could classify as a foul are almost negligible, so you can be way more aggressive than you would have been on the field. You can use the local multiplayer option of the game and play with your child or friend.

Soccer cup 2020

The game features realistic player movements and graphics, but the ball mechanics in the game can be a bit odd at times. Yes, that's right even we have experienced that at times, the ball gets stuck to the goalkeeper's gloves or the players' feet like a magnet, and just doesn't seem to get off.

On the whole, it isn’t an easy game to master. However, there’s one extensive tutorial available via which you can learn the dynamics and the controls of the game. Though through the tutorial, you might have to watch a few ads, so do not lose patience there. Since there are no licensed team or players, you better be prepared to face Ronaldo and Massi, along with their respective teams. Well, it isn’t a big team and just 2-3 rounds, and you’ll not even notice it anymore. One of the best aspects of the game is the unique soccer challenges that you can complete in the game. Well, this one certainly has a lot on offer.

Score! Hero

Score! Hero is a game which takes away all the boring elements of the in-field game, and rather gives you all the worthy situations, such as the scoring opportunities.

In the game, you get over 700 challenges. From full-fledged offensive to corner, you’ll be put in all the different positions, both trivial and impossible. The best part about the game is that in the game, the accuracy of your moves is a direct reflection of the input you give. Another thing about this game is its turn-by-turn gameplay. This means that you wouldn’t have to be stuck to the screen of your smartphone for minutes at length as you do in the real soccer field against real human opponents. However, do not get distracted, because if you take up more than a few opportunities, you’ll have to watch some ads to regain your stamina.

FIFA Soccer

For all soccer fanatics, the first game that would have come to your mind when you'd have read the title would have been FIFA soccer, and rightly so. The game has the benefit of having the real team and real players. One thing to note about FIFA Soccer is that the EA has made it a lot about marketing as the game primarily revolves around acquiring better players and opening packs.

Well, it is because the key part about the game is the VS attack mode, where you can try out different attacks and try to hit some score while the opponent is trying to do just the same. The thing is, the better your team, the easier situations you’ll be put in, and that would improve your chances of winning. Hence, in the game, players with good stats are certainly important.