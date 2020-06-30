Does football increase testosterone?

Have you ever noticed the strange coincidence of testosterone considered to be men’s hormone and football to be men’s sport? If so, then you have probably wondered about the reasoning. What do football and testosterone have that makes the stereotypical connection between them, and masculinity, so strong?

A game of soccer has been around since the time immemorial. The earliest evidence of man playing football dates back to 4000 years ago. In the 1815 century, British lords established football as we know it today, and since then, it has been played in most universities, colleges, and social gatherings. The first women’s soccer game took place almost a hundred years later, in 1920. Think about it. For more than a hundred years, football was played by men exclusively. It was designed by men, for men. Even though today it is represented by over 240 million people all over the world, no wonder it is associated with men firstly.

Testosterone is a human hormone that plays a vital role in sperm production, sex drive, muscle growth, and bone mass. T levels can even affect men’s mood. Although it can be found in women, testosterone production is much lower. Thanks to its specifics, function, and occurrence in male bodies in higher amounts, testosterone is connected with masculinity often.

Let’s back to the previous question for a moment. What is the relation between soccer, testosterone, and masculinity? And why are they so commonly connected?

Puberty

It turns out that the frequent linking of testosterone and football has its scientific basis. How come? Playing soccer has been found to boost testosterone levels significantly. An academic study conducted on boys aged 14-16 training football showed that football players, in contrast to non-football players, were notably taller and more advanced in all biological indices of maturity, such as bone age or pubic hair. They also had more growth hormone and testosterone in their bodies. The conclusion following the research is that males who exercise and play football in particular, tend to be more masculine faster.

The boost

According to thesupplementreviews.org, one of the best possible ways of increasing testosterone levels is by taking supplements. It is fast, effortless, and brings the desired effect. True, but have you ever tried football? Some resources say that playing football increases testosterone levels up to 30%. All during one workout. The study that claimed such results was conducted on males from a Tsimane tribe in Bolivia, as they tend to have lower natural testosterone levels. The effect was a noticeable leap in the T levels, right after the finished match. The male body’s reaction to playing football lasts even longer than an hour after the finished game. Testosterone levels boost decreases gradually, from 30% at the first measurement to 15% at the second measurement, an hour after the training ended.

Winning

It is no secret that the winner takes it all. He even gets more of a testosterone boost than the rest. In one study, testosterone and cortisol levels were measured before and after the match in winners and losers. Testosterone rose just before the game for both groups. The players with the highest T level were the most excited and pumped. After the games, testosterone rose for winners relative to losers. It was the most visible in those individuals that were in a good mood pre-match and evaluated their performance as high. Winners with rising testosterone had higher testosterone the next time they played, while losers with falling testosterone had lower testosterone levels before the next match.

Watching

Interestingly enough, not only playing football boosts testosterone. Watching your favorite team play will do a very similar job. Spanish soccer fans cheering on their home team in the 2010 World Cup final between Spain and The Netherlands took part in a study that showed a significant increase in testosterone and cortisol levels during the match. Researchers explain why. When a fan watches his beloved team playing, he feels personally involved and mentally ready to help the team win the game. Therefore his body follows the psyche and gets prepared too. He experiences the release of hormones boosting competitiveness and energy levels. He is ready to play side by side with his favorite team.

Conclusion

Should you, for any reason, need to increase the testosterone level quickly, majorly and effectively, it is good to arrange a football match with your friends. It will not only improve your physical performance but also give a boost to the hormones you wish to escalate.