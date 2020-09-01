The History of Notts County: The oldest professional football club in the world

Notts County Football Club, nicknamed the Magpies thanks to their black and white striped home kit colours, is a professional association football club that finds its home in Nottingham, England. It holds the prestige of being recognised as the oldest football club in the world, having first formed in 1862, over 150 year ago. When the Football League was founded in 1888, Notts County made up one of the initial 12 clubs that formed the founder members. Let’s have a quick look at the history of Notts County Football Club.

The Formation of Notts County

It might come as a surprise, but initially Notts County didn’t play football. They started out in 1862 playing a game of their own invention and in 1864 at the George IV Hotel, they officially established their club. It didn’t take long for the Football Association to form and for Notts County to join and switch their sport of choice to football. In the early years, they played at many different venues like Park Hollow and then The Meadows and made use of Trent Bridge Cricket Ground for some of the higher profile or important games. Soon, however, a need for their own sports ground became apparent and in 1910, they moved into Meadow Lane, a stadium that they still call home to this day.

The First and Only Trophy

It wasn’t until 1891 that the Magpies really had a chance at winning a competition and securing their first trophy. The Magpies fought all the way to the finals of that year’s FA Cup but were beaten 1-3 by Blackburn Rovers and the FA Cup eluded them for another year. Three years later they were back in the FA Cup Final for the 1984 competition and this time made no mistakes, beating Bolton Wanderers 4-1, thanks in no small part to a hattrick by Jimmy Logan. In the entire history of the FA Cup right up until today, this is the only time that the Cup has ever been won by a team outside of the top division. It’s also Notts County FC’s only trophy to date. Their run of form continued to vary throughout the years.

Some Interesting Anecdotes

The only year in the club’s history where they didn’t play any football was in 1941 thanks to wartime bombings damaging the club’s Meadow Lane stadium, which had to be closed.

The club have had mixed fortunes through the years, until in 1969 when Jimmy Sirrel was appointed manager. It took him just two years to lead the club to a Fourth Division victory in 1971 and followed it up with a promotion to the Second Division two years later. Over the next decade he took the club to new heights, making it all the way into the Top Division, the second highest tier of English Football. In 1981, the club achieved promotion to the First Division where they played for three seasons before being relegated. Since, the only time the club have spent in the top-flight league is 1991 for a single season before being relegated again.

Notts County Today

The club continued playing in various leagues throughout the years, with rising and waning successes, but has over the last decade fallen all the way back down to the fifth division as of 2019 in a fall from grace of sorts. The club plays games often and those who are interested can look here to put some money on the games with live football betting. Today, Notts County FC continues strongly, owned by Alexander and Christoffer Reedtz, the latter also serving as club chairman. The first team is managed by Neal Ardley and they compete in the National League, which is the 5th highest league in the country. They enjoy rivalries with neighbouring Nottingham Forrest. Despite waning successes, the club continues to have a loyal fanbase and following.

Notts County FC is a club with a rich and storied history, and despite not achieving a good deal of successes, they are known for their prestige and heritage in the football community, and fans the world over owe them some gratitude for their part in the formation and evolution of the game into the league tiers and structures we enjoy today.