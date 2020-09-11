Celebration time: The UK Government brings back Non-League football

There’s an old saying that goes ‘football is the most important of the least important things in the world’ and this couldn’t be more true for English football fans.

Football is the most popular sports game in the world, and it’s considered the national sport in dozens of countries. The game we know and love today was introduced in English schools in the 19th century, and once the rules were set, it spread around the Commonwealth in just a few years. People from every corner of the empire loved the game, so the need of a universal governing body for the game started to show, and thus The Football League was born.

The EFL was founded in England in 1888 and it remains the oldest professional football association in the world.

Non-League Football In 2020

By 2020, almost every country in the world has its own professional football league association, and in England, all the teams are in the EFL, which allows professional football teams to play against each other in competitions. However, the game is loved by so many people, and not everyone can be a professional football player. That’s where non-League football comes in.

All of the football leagues that are played outside of the professional leagues of a country are described as non-League football. The term, though, is primarily used in England to describe football played at a level outside of the top four English football divisions.

Most non-League football teams play in a type of league called Sunday league, but that doesn’t mean that the games are not exciting or competitive. On the contrary, non-League football is loved by English fans for the unmatched competitiveness between teams.

As with everything else in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic brought non-League football to a halt as well, and no Sunday league football was allowed. The restrictions were finally lifted in July and the first games were played with slight rule changes. Spectators are not allowed on the games, players are not allowed to change shirts with other players, and any unnecessary contact with another player may lead to exclusion from the game.

As per The Non-Football League Paper, non-League football may finally see some spectators on the stands. However, that number is limited to just 1,000 spectators, and the rule is subject to change according to the COVID-19 situation in England.

Traditionally, Non-League football fans visit their favorite pubs before games where they discuss upcoming matches and place bets on the teams. However, with the suspension of games due to the global pandemic, Sunday league fans had to look elsewhere to fulfill their gambling needs and socialize with fellow fans. Considering that physical socialization in 2020 is not recommended, online casinos swooped right in, offering a simple and fun solution for all.

