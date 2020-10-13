How to Choose the Right Bonus for Betting Online

Contrary to popular belief, betting bonuses aren’t created equal. Sure, they all give you a chance to bet on sports without risking your money. And yes, you can cash out profits from the best free bets.

But like choosing a betting website, selecting a bonus should be a process. You don’t just want a free bet. You want a bonus that is as close to free money as possible. So, how do you find the right online betting offer?

Ensure you Qualify

The Internet is jam-packed with bookmakers that give out irresistible bonuses. But how many do you qualify for? By default, you must live in the UK to receive British online betting bonuses. Additionally, you must be above eighteen years.

Depending on the bonus, you might also need to be a first-time customer. Other requirements are to verify your email address and to fund your account with at least £10. Fortunately, the qualification process is the easiest part.

If you’re an adult person in Britain, then you have access to a countless number of online betting bonuses. But as mentioned, not all of them are worth claiming. So, take time to evaluate the following other things too.

Know the Terms and Conditions

Many bookmakers provide a variety of bonuses to new and loyal customers. And each free bet carries unique terms and conditions. Read these terms to discover the nitty gritty requirements you must fulfill before you cash out your profits.

More importantly, discover the potential value for each bonus. Precisely, find out the maximum you can withdraw and its wagering requirements. The best free bets let you cash out £500 or more. In contrast, they come with easy to fulfill playthrough.

Another set of bonus terms to know regard how you should use a bookie’s free bets. For example, there could be a rule to bet on games with odds 1.5 (3/2) or higher. Or you might be asked to wager on a specific game. All these rules dictate how valuable a free bet is and whether you should claim it.

Choose Flexible Bonuses

Some betting websites provide bonuses for wagering on specific sports. And many of these free bets are worth it. However, the best offers are those you can use on a broad range of games. After all, you don’t want to receive £500 you can only use to wager on eSports.

Instead, you want a bonus you can use on all your favorite games. Take this 100% Casino bonus as an example. It’s not tied to a specific gaming title. You can use it on slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat or all of these games.

Being able to spread out a bonus to many games is what makes bonuses worth it. In fact, that’s the purpose of free bets: giving you the freedom to bet on many games. In turn, you can widen your gambling scope or maximize your profits.

Compare Bonus Amounts

Betting websites have become insanely competitive. And for that reason, they tend to give out bonuses that are nearly similar albeit with slight differences. One bookie could offer you a 100% deposit bonus up to £200.

In contrast, a different company could give you a 50% offer worth up to £200. Basic math shows you get a bigger bonus with the first option. That’s because you only need to deposit £200 to get the maximum amount. By comparison, you need £400 to get £200 with the second operator.

When all terms and conditions are equal, you certainly want to grab the biggest bonus. After all, you’ll have a bigger bankroll and the freedom to play more games. What’s more, you increase your chances of winning based on the fact that you have more money to spend.

Know the Betting Website

Receiving an irresistible bonus from a casino you don’t know well can be confusing. Should you claim the offer? Or should you research more to learn about the operator? Ideally, you want to claim free bets from reputable companies.

As such, research intensively to discover everything there is about a betting site with a bonus you like. Do they have a license from the Gambling Commission? Is their website secure? What do people say about the operator?

The thing is, bonuses are only as good as the casinos providing them. When they come from a trustworthy brand, you should claim them. But when you get an offer from a suspicious site, there’s a chance you could get scammed.

Another reason you want to know the operator behind a bonus is to determine whether you can use their services loyally. Casinos with high-quality offers don’t come easily. So, when you find a genuinely incredible operator, you want to work together many times.

Look at the Validity Period

Most betting bonuses have an expiry date that range from 24 hours to 30 days. No deposit free bets carry the shortest validity period. But gladly, they also feature the least number of terms and conditions.

Against that backdrop, the ideal validity period of a betting bonus should be long enough to use it. If you receive £100, you should get at least a week to use it. If it’s £1000, you’ll probably need more time.

In many cases, wagering requirements also feature a time frame. If you use a free bet to win money, you might be asked to playthrough the offer within a month. If you don’t, you risk losing your bonus and profits.

With that in mind, it’s essential to know the validity period of bonuses you want to claim. That way, you can exploit the entire offer before its expiry date is over.

Your Turn

Online betting bonuses are never the same. So, before you deposit money to claim a welcome offer, read terms and conditions. Crucially, compare several free bets and also analyze the companies giving out these offers.

That’s because not only do you want excellent bonuses; you also want to ensure they come from incredible casinos. That way, you can be assured you’ll have a wonderful betting experience and cash out your profits stress-free.