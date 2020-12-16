Who’s Getting Promoted From The National League This Season?

The Vanarama National Leagues might not be the most glamours league in the world, but it certainly is one of the most competitive due to the fact that is such a huge financial blessing for the clubs who are promoted to League 2 and back into the football league. Due to this, we have evaluated the chances of the promotional hopefuls this year and who looks most likely.

Torquay are the current favourites to go up to the Football League and are currently priced at 5/4 and they haven’t always been favourites for the league. In fact, at the beginning of the season, they were actually 11th favourite for promotion and priced at 20/1. Last year they ended up finishing 14th and probably why they were priced quite low before the beginning of the season. However, they’ve made some great signings and are playing some serious football explaining why they are current favourites to go up.

Next up on the list of clubs that are getting promoted this season is actually Stockport who were the heavy favourites to be promoted as champions at 7/4. Their promotion push this season has mainly been down to the strike partnership between Alex Reid and John Rooney who have scored 5 and 6 goals respectively. If they can continue the season in this rich vein of form, they could be on to getting promoted.

Next up on the list of sites that are looking at getting promoted this season is Notts County who will be wanting to return back to the Football League in go two, especially due to this being the first time they have been out of it. Notts County are currently 10/3 for promotion and with the size and statue of the club we’d expect them to go back up straight away but they certainly do have some tough competition.