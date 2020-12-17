Favourites for the title in the National league 2020/21

It is 25/1 bar the opening five sides in the National league betting, so based on that it would appear very likely that the winner is going to come from one of these five sides. They will be battling for the title in the 2020/21 National league, which remains a competitive race at present.

Torquay United are the current favourites at a best price of 15/8. You can join Ladbrokes bookmaker and get these odds on the side to go on and win the title. They finished 15th last season but are much improved this year and look to have a real chance of promotion and the title. Following the opening 13 matches, they have already picked up 32 points from a possible 39, winning 10, drawing two and losing just once. This puts them six points clear of any other side and they are now the clear favourites for the title if they can maintain similar form.

Stockport are down in ninth position at this same point but do now have four games in hand. They are just 13 points off the top, so can go within one point, if they can win each game in hand. At present, they have won six matches, drawn one and lost two but will be expected to challenge for the title. They finished seventh last season but appear improved and can be supported at a best price of 10/3 for the National league title.

Third in the betting at a best price of 8/1 is Notts County. They finished third last season and had appeared to have a real chance of the title for periods last season. The side will now be looking to improve upon this, through the current campaign. They have made a slow start to the season and have only picked up six wins from 12 matches and a total of 20 points from their 12 matches played.

Sutton United finished down in 14th position last season, so there was little expectation of success this season. However, they are much improved and look a different team, which is why they are now a best priced 9/1 for the title. They are currently sitting second in the table, following the opening 13 matches played, with eight wins, two draws and three loses. If they can continue this form, then they have a chance of a title push.

The final side to mention is Solihull Moors, who are a best price of 10/1 for the title. They finished in eighth last season but were expected to improve on this. The side are down in 16th position but have a number of games in hand, which could see them push up to the top few sides in the table. They will be expected to challenge for promotion and the title and are another side who must be mentioned in the mix at this stage.