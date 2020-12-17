A Quick-Start Sports Betting Guide – Helpful Tips and Advice to Follow

If you are new to sports betting and would like to get started right away, today is your lucky day because you are in the right place. This post is a quick start sports betting guide that will give you all the basics you need to start. We will go through the most critical details punters ought to know before they embark on sports betting.

Step 1 – Have a Budget

This is a very significant step in your sports betting endeavor. You should carefully evaluate your financial situation to determine how much you are willing to risk. Whatever amount you set aside should be something you can afford to lose.

After deciding on the amount, you should decide the amount you will spend weekly or monthly and ensure you stick to it. Regardless of how affluent you think you are, please start with a small budget. It is advisable to risk smaller amounts as you learn the online sports betting process.

You must also decide the amount you spend on each bet. A good rule of thumb is to place 2% of your overall budget in each wager. Your success on sports betting depends on how well you manage your finances. Take this step very seriously.

Step 2 – Decide What you’ll bet on

When you join an online betting platform, you will have endless betting options. Bookmakers give punters access to almost all sports that are played professionally. To be realistic, you cannot bet on everything. Therefore, it will help to decide which sports you will focus on.

To help you decide, consider the following factors:

Which sports offer more betting opportunities?

Which sports are played all year round?

Which sports do you enjoy watching?

Step 3 – Join a Betting Site

There are many ways of placing bets on sports. In some places, you might have access to a bookmaking shop, casino sportsbook, or you can place wagers via telephone. The effortless option would be a betting site.

Many online betting sites offer users numerous advantages. Your only challenge would be to pick the right online betting platform.

Consider the following as you select a betting site:

For how long has it been in operation?

Is the interface friendly?

Is the betting site permitted to operate in your jurisdiction?

Can you access the banking options offered on the site?

What are other users saying about the site’s services?

It is advisable to have an account at more than one betting site. With this approach, you can benefit from multiple bonuses.

Step 4 – Learn about Odds

Odds play a critical role in sports betting. As you grow in your betting experience, you’ll want to master all of them. But as a beginner, focus on the following:

Odds are expressed in three distinct formats.

You will use odds to calculate your payout from winning bets.

Odds will guide you on how likely a wager is to win.

You should be familiar with the following odds:

Decimal odds

Moneyline odds

Fractional odds

Step 5 – Learn Simple Wagers

There are different sports wagers you can place. In this quick start guide, you cannot learn them all. At this stage, it will be best to stick with the simple ones first. They include:

Win bet

Point Spread

Totals

Outrights

You can try other betting types as you mature in the trade.

Final Thoughts

The most significant tip for a beginner in sports betting is to start small, learn gradually, then improve with time. Manage your expectations to avoid betting under lots of pressure. Don’t quit your day job to pursue betting, as that is a bigger gamble. If you bet responsibly, you’ll enjoy your sports betting endeavor.