Americans’ obsession with betting on Soccer Games

Posted on by in Guest Posts

Ever since the United States Supreme Court cleared the way for legalized sports gambling across all states, the world of soccer betting in America look rapidly different today. Sports betting on soccer in America has taken off remarkably and it has no signs of slowing down.

So far, 20 states have already legalized sports betting in some form, and more are expected to follow. As the number of states continues to embrace this new burgeoning industry, the number of soccer fans, as well as the number of bets made on soccer will continue to be on the rise; there’s nothing anyone can do about that.

Why soccer?

Gambling on soccer is a multi-billion-dollar industry. One only needs to take a peek across the pong towards Britain and other European countries, where gambling on soccer or football has grown to become just as much a part of the sports culture as wearing one’s home team Jersey to a spectator match.

Gambling on soccer has become so popular in Britain that the only limit for gamblers is their budget and imagination. Betters can place bets on soccer games before matches and during. They can wager on any number of things including who will score the next, how many goals will be scored, or what the final score of the match will be in the final 10 minutes.

All the best oddsmakers these days offer punters an outstanding range of betting permutations for people betting on soccer. And if that’s not enough to fuel growth, punters can even design their bets these days.

For instance, William Hill often encourages betters to call in or Tweet with custom bets and the company does its best to price up whatever bet has been requested in 15 minutes or less. So you think that a yellow card will be issued in the 2nd half of the game, followed by a red card and a penalty? No problem!

One of the most popular soccer betting markets in the world, not just for Americans, is the Uk. Betting on soccer is such a popular pastime that at least 9 or the Premier League’s 20 soccer teams have names of gambling operators and sportsbooks emblazoned smack dab on the front of their jerseys.

Inside the stadiums, betting is encouraged as betting odds are often found sprawled all over the numerous advertising boards. Almost every soccer team these days has an official betting partner, which has resulted in betting booths inside different stadiums.

Betting ads on TV are also quite common. The soccer betting market is easily one of the most popular sports betting markets in the world. As such, it makes sense that Americans would develop a fascination with soccer as well. Although soccer is still growing in the country and is nowhere close to reaching Britain’s might soon, the progress that has been made thus far has been remarkable, which means that the future is bright.

How to bet on soccer: Tips that actually work

It is easy to see why all the best sportsbooks and casinos in America offer opportunities for customers to bet on soccer. Soccer matches attract some of the largest number of spectators as well as huge amounts of revenue from sponsors. So what’s the best way to bet on soccer and win? Here are tips that can help:

Find a quality operator or sportsbook

If you want to increase your chances of performing well with your bets, it helps to pick a quality operator or sportsbook, to begin with. While almost every online betting provider does offer soccer betting, some providers feature much more vibrant markets and betting options than others. For instance, one of the best and most well-reviewed sportsbooks is BetMGM.

Not only does it offer punters a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, but it boasts top security, which is exactly what you need if you are going to play with real money online. Here is a more detailed review of BetMGM: https://www.njgamblingfun.com/nj/review/borgata-sportsbook-new-jersey-review.

Compare the odds

If you want to find the best soccer betting odds and the best markets, it is important to compare as many sportsbooks and operators as possible. Check at least what 4 or 5 other sports betting websites are offering before you settle with a particular one.

As mentioned above, you will have to make certain that the provider that you chose to work with is well-liked and trusted. Since the signup process to many of these sports betting providers has become streamlined, you shouldn’t experience any problems bouncing from one provider to the next.

Pick a league and stick with it

The beauty of soccer is that you can choose from several leagues in different countries to bet on. Even the people of Illinois recently saw a huge uptick in soccer bets, despite the fact that in America soccer is not as big of a deal as in Europe. If you want to increase your odds, pick a soccer league and learn as much as you can about that league. This is a great strategy to adopt especially if you are new to the world of soccer.

When learning about the different leagues, analyze what all the teams have to offer, and then proceed to analyze the individual players. By doing so, you will have boosted your insight significantly, which will allow you to make stronger and more confident bets moving forward.

Don’t forget to watch as many matches as you can

Watching as many soccer matches in your preferred league as you can will make a world of difference in your betting practices. Doing so will allow you to learn which teams perform best and which ones to avoid. It will also allow you to pick out which players to watch out for and which ones to avoid moving forward.

The information that you pick up when watching football matches will also come in handy when you need to determine which types of the bet will work best on the event that you intend to bet on. As such, don’t take it lightly as it could be the difference between winning some cash and losing it.

Final Thoughts

America’s obsession with betting on soccer games has only just begun. Moving forward, it will be interesting to observe just how much the industry is capable of. For now, we continue to watch, bet, and enjoy. Happy wagering folks!