What Does the Takeover of Wrexham by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Mean for the Club?

Posted on by in Guest Posts with

At the time of writing, Wrexham occupy 7th place in the National League, which leaves them 12 points behind the leaders, Torquay. However, Wrexham hold the final playoff spot and a place back in the Football League is within their grasp this season. The football side of things seems to be progressing well but all the talk surrounding the club has been about the takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

On the 9th of February 2021, the takeover was complete and the Hollywood duo have invested an immediate £2 million into the football club. So, when discussing exactly what the takeover of Wrexham by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney means for Wrexham, the clear answer is increased investment and a sound financial future.

With so much uncertainty surrounding football in the lower leagues, this could not have come at a better time for Wrexham. Speaking following the completion of the takeover, Reynolds and McElhenney said, “Together with the players, the staff, the fans and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.”

So, it appears a development of the Racecourse Ground, or a new stadium, is in the plans of the new owners. The four guiding principles outlined during the takeover were to protect the club’s heritage, reinforce community values, help promote the club at home and abroad and create a winning culture. The actors have also talked about investing in the current squad with an eye on promotion as soon as possible.

If you believe the takeover could make the difference for Wrexham this season and lead to promotion, why not check out the betting sites and odds at Sportsbetting24.in? You are sure to find plenty of bonuses and promotions that can be used to bet on football.

In addition to their plans for the men’s team and the stadium, Reynolds and McElhenney also want to boost women’s football in the region. That could mean funding the creation of new women’s football teams in and around the Wrexham area plus the development of new facilities aimed at the women’s game.

The new owners do not have any experience of owning a football club but they can call upon the services of Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore. He has taken on an informal role advising the duo about the running of a football club and believes they are in it for the long haul.

This is certainly an exciting time for Wrexham Association Football Club and Welsh football as a whole. Cardiff City and Swansea City have both played in the Premier League in recent years and who knows, Wrexham could be there themselves with the new owners in place. However, the first job is to get Wrexham back into the Football League and it will be interesting to see if they can achieve that goal in the 2020/21 campaign.