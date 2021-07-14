Weird Ways to Make Money Online

Money, we all need it. And, while we have jobs to provide for our basic needs, that’s usually not enough. We need a little more, whether to splurge on ourselves to feel good, or to buy something essential. A little extra dough is always handy. However, since the workday is only so long, and we spend most of it… working, new ways of acquiring currency are always welcomed. Thanks to the miracle of technology called the internet, people today have access to partake in activities that can be financially beneficial from the comfort of their homes. Below we list a few, novel, and slightly peculiar ways to turn a buck.

Play Online Casino Games

If you have a phone and are feeling lucky, why not? Nowadays, online casinos allow you to play slot games for pennies and these games can return winnings that are thousands of times your bet. Thus, this could turn out to be a highly profitable endeavour.

Once you register at an online casino, you’re usually provided with a nice welcome bonus that matches your deposit, and a specific number of free spins on a designated slot. You can even play the games for free to get a grasp on things. Then you can move from slot to slot until you find one that you love. There are hundreds to choose from. You will also need to choose a withdrawal method to transfer your winnings. Trustly has become one of the most secure and fastest methods, which is why many people resort to searching for a reputable Trustly withdrawal casino.

Sell Your Hair

Yup, you read that right. As you may know, high-quality wigs are made from real hair. So, there are online stores like HairSellOn where people can buy and sell hair. There’s even a hair worth estimator which tells you how much you can get for your locks.

If you have great-looking healthy hair, and you have more than you need, instead of going in for a haircut, you can sell it to someone that needs it or wants it. You’d be surprised, some artists incorporate real hair in their work.

Become a Virtual Babysitter

We live in stressful times where parents have to juggle so many responsibilities that they barely have time to help their children with school work. Sites like SitterCity and Virtual Babysitter Club pair remote sitters with busy parents to great benefit for both sides.

Help People Find Love

If you’ve helped people hook up and think you might be Cupid, then you can join an online platform that helps people get together. These are not dating apps. No, these are matching sites where a person goes through profiles, looks at photos, and decides to set up one person with another.

Once clients register, they are paired with a matchmaker that’s a good fit. One such service is Tawkify, and it boasts that it has an 80% success rate.