Great Browser Games

There used to be a time when you would go to your local game store, yes, those existed and were prolific in the late 90s, you’d pick a game off the rack, flip it and stress over the minimum requirements. Back then computer technology moved at such a rapid pace that it was hard to keep up with what these games demanded.

One day 16MB of RAM was the norm, another it was 32MB, then it jumped to 128MB. Computers went fast from 133 MHz processors to 433 MHz ones. Then when graphic cards became standard equipment, the game changed. RIVA TNT2, anyone? These numbers and models might seem funny and like ancient history to some, but those that went through it know that the struggle was real.

Dead or Alive 2

Now, this is an online casino game and a great one at that. Don’t let the casino part scare you, if you don’t want to play for money, most online casinos offer free versions, ones that you could play for fun or so that you get a feel for the game. This is a long-awaited sequel to the original from NetEnt, and it will blow you away.

A lot of online casino games are far more advanced than you might think. Dead or Alive 2 features amazing graphics, smooth animations, and a killer soundtrack. It has free spin modes that are games within the game. If the western theme isn’t your thing, you can check out other games as there are plenty to choose from. One of the most popular selections at these sites is bingo. Thanks to advanced technology you can play bingo online at any time and place, and from any device. You just need to make sure that you are connected to the Internet.

RuneScape

If you are looking for a game with not only a medieval theme but one with tradition, then look no further, as you’ve found RuneScape. Originally released in 2001, the game has grown into the second most played multiplayer online role-playing game in the world and the most popular free one.

RuneScape offers you both free and subscription content and can be played from any computer that has a Java-capable browser. It’s set in the fantasy realm of Gielinor, which is divided into many kingdoms that players can visit on foot or through magical teleportation spells.

Fallen London

Likely one of the more popular browser role-playing games, one that produced an also very popular spin-off series titled Sunless. The narrative is set in an alternative Victorian-age London.

The game has been online since 2009 and nine years after its release the website went through a major redesign and graphical enhancement, that wasn’t just a treat to the eyes, but it was an improvement in terms of usability. You play as a newcomer in the underground city, you accept side jobs and quests as you explore this gothic metropolis.