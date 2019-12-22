The Non-League Paper delivers a Christmas cracker for fans!

The Non-League Paper is delivering a Christmas cracker as it hits newstands around the country today as the festive season gets underway!
All fans of Bury want for Christmas is a football club after being expelled from the EFL and Sunday’s NLP has all the latest news after the Shakers asked the North West Counties Football League to play Santa and offer them a provisional place next season as fans continue the fight for their future.
With a business entrepreneur and others looking to decide the former League One club’s destiny, the paper speaks exclusively to two men leading the battle, Bury Phoenix Group chairman Chris Murray and Forever Bury chairman Dave Giffard.
Surprisingly few fixtures fell foul of Saturday’s biblical rain and flooding around the country and every one of the games that did go ahead in the National and BetVictor leagues are covered with their own reports and pictures.
The Western League is in the spotlight as clubs and fans at Step 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage.
As always, the paper’s news and feature pages are the only place to get the big picture from across Non-League and the top stories from the weekend and last seven days in one place!
Sunday's NLP: BURY BOOSTER
? Shakers get set for Non-League revival @BuryPhoenix
? Magpies triumph in Christmas cracker
? Managers of the Decade
