The Non-League Paper is out now and kicking off a new decade!

The Non-League Paper is hitting newsstands with 2020 in sight today as Non-League rounded off the decade with another action-packed Saturday!
The final NLP of 2019 is out and packed full over coverage with just three points separating the top four in Non-League’s top tier after Hartlepool United twice came from behind to draw with leaders Barrow.
Every one of Saturday’s other fixtures in the National League’s three divisions and BetVictor Leagues are covered with their own reports and pictures.
Elsewhere, the battle at the top of the Hellenic League is in the spotlight as clubs and fans at Step 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage.
And as always, the paper’s news and feature pages are the only place to get the big picture from across Non-League, as well as the top stories from the weekend and last seven days in one place as we head into 2020!
