NL Full Time: Out now and ready to aid your recovery!

Still recovering from the festive season and in need of some proper NL Full Time debate and entertainment to get you going again with New Year now on the horizon?

Look no further than the latest NL Full Time podcast and a bumper festive show shedding new light on the latest news and action from the three divisions of the Vanarama National League.

To kick off the latest podcast, NL Full Time’s Rob Worrall caught up with Aldershot skipper Dean Rance after his side’s pre-Christmas win over Stockport.

With the chasing pack failing to take advantage of Barrow’s postponed clash at Solihull Moors last weekend, Worrall also runs the rule over the runners and riders in the title race as well as looking at the battles to stay in Non-League’s top flight after good wins for both Sutton United and Chesterfield.

NL Full Time’s Dickie Worton sat down with former Wrexham player and Bradford Park Avenue assistant manager Lee Fowler to look at state of play in National North with King’s Lynn Town topping the tree at Christmas.

The sudden and sad passing of Dulwich Hamlet super fan Mishi Morath only days before Christmas is also remembered on the penultimate podcast of 2019 with the NL Full Time team paying their own tributes to a man credited by many as one of the driving forces behind south London’s most community-minded club.

And with 2020 only days away, the NL Full Time team also took time out to nominate their top three goalkeepers across the National League’s three divisions over the last 12 months as well as reviewing their pre-season predictions at the halfway stage of the 2019/20 campaign.

The team running NL Full Time returned in September with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The Non-League Paper’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions.

Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute to the show – BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Worton, Hyde United scribe Luke Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Serena Orsi-Dadamo has also started contributing and is being tipped to help to deliver more great content this season.

Follow the podcast on Twitter at @NLFullTime. And if you get in touch with your views, prepare for the possibility of your comments being shared on the next pod.

Every episode of NL Full Time is available to download with the previous week’s show topping the archive. Click here to listen to last week’s episode now.

Entitled ‘Upside Down’ and released last Sunday night on Audioboom, iTunes or Spotify, click here to listen to the latest hour long podcast.

