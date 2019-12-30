John Fisher rides to the rescue in third stint as Highworth Town boss

John Fisher has returned to the helm of BetVictor Southern League Highworth Town for the third time to succeed his successor.

Fisher and skipper Ross Adams will take charge of the Worthians at Cirencester Town on New Year’s Day following the departure of Jeff Roberts from the Save on Tyres Stadium on Sunday.

He reigned after three and a half years at the helm, his side’s 3-1 reverse at home to Larkhall Athletic in the Southern League’s Division One South on Boxing Day proving to be his final game in charge.

Roberts took over from Fisher in the summer of 2017 when his predecessor thought he’d brought the curtain down on his 30 year managerial by stepping down to become club president.

He’d begun his second stint as Worthians boss in 2012 and went on to lead them to the semi-finals of the FA Vase in 2015, having won the 2005-05 Hellenic Premier Division title in his first tenure.

The Worthians won promotion to the Southern League in 2017-18 under Roberts after he guided them to a third place finish in the Hellenic League’s Premier Division at the end of his second season in charge.

After securing a 14th placed finish last term, his exit was announced on Sunday in a club statement with his side sitting in 13th spot having won six games and taken 22 points from 18 league outings so far this season.

The statement read: “Highworth Town Football Club can confirm that Jeff Roberts has resigned as first-team manager today.

“The committee would like to thank Jeff for all of his hard work over the past three and a half seasons in which he was instrumental in pushing the club into Southern League Football for the first time ever. We wish Jeff all the best for the future.

“The committee has appointed Ross Adams and John Fisher as our new management team with immediate effect.”

