Ramsgate management trio stand down after 7-0 humbling

The management trio at Ramsgate have stepped down after less than three months at the helm following their side’s 7-0 thrashing by Sittingbourne.

Jason Lillis, Terry Sedge and Joe Radford parted company with the BetVictor Isthmian League’s Rams on Sunday after Saturday’s humbling on the road at the TEC Stadium.

Former Gillingham striker Lillis joined Ramsgate in early October to work alongside Sedge and Radford as head of coaching development following the September sacking of former Sittingbourne boss Nick Davis.

Appointed in December 2018 as the successor to Lloyd Blackman, his contract was terminated after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Herne Bay left the Rams rock bottom of the Isthmian League’s South East Division with a single point from five outings.

The newly managerless Rams – second bottom in the Isthmian League South East Division table – host VCD Athletic to Southwood before visiting league leaders Hastings United on January 11.

A Rams statement read: “Ramsgate Football Club can confirm that Jason Lillis, Terry Sedge and Joe Radford have left the club with immediate effect.

“This morning, club Chairman, James Lawson, met with the clubs management team and they mutually agreed to part company. The club will issue a further statement in the near future.”

The trio’s tenure had begun well with victories over East Grinstead Town and Whyteleafe and a draw at Three Bridges in the league before league cup victories over Sittingbourne, Hythe Town and Whitstable Town.

Since then they’d suffered eight defeats, registered three draws and recorded only one win in the Velocity Trophy victory over Herne Bay.

Ramsgate already have a new chairman in James Lawson after Paul Bowden-Brown also stood down in December to concentrate on his health.