Delayed start for new Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon

New Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon will be watching from the stands on Saturday when his new charges host Torquay United in the National League.

The former Ebbsfleet manager, pictured, was unveiled as the successor to Peter Taylor at Victoria Road on Friday, 24 hours after leaving financially-troubled League Two Macclesfield.

The Daggers are one place and two points above the drop zone and executive chairman Peter B Freund told fans they’d got their number one choice.

He told the Essex club’s website: “Daryl was our first choice from the moment we started this process and we are thrilled that he has agreed to lead the Daggers moving forward and into the future.”

According to a Daggers statement, the Irishman will take charge for the first time at Notts County in the Buildbase FA Trophy next weekend.

"McMahon joined Ebbsfleet United as a player in 2013, and was appointed manager two years later.

“McMahon joined Ebbsfleet United as a player in 2013, and was appointed manager two years later.

"The Irishman left Stonebridge Road in November 2018, and was appointed as Macclesfield Town boss in August 2019.

“The Irishman left Stonebridge Road in November 2018, and was appointed as Macclesfield Town boss in August 2019.

“The 36-year-old also had an extensive playing career, amassing over 350 appearances, turning out for the likes of Leyton Orient, Stevenage Borough, Dover Athletic, and Ebbsfleet United.

“McMahon will watch tomorrow’s game against Torquay United from the stand, and will take charge of the Daggers’ FA Trophy Second Round tie away at Notts County next Saturday. “