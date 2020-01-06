Marcus Bent pulling on his shooting boots again for Cornard United!

Former Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Everton striker Marcus Bent is pulling on his shooting boots again to turn out for Cornard United in the Eastern Counties League.

The veteran frontman, who plied his trade at no less than 17 clubs including Birmingham, Charlton, Everton and Wigan in the top tier, is set to make his debut for the Suffolk outfit on Saturday at second-placed Downham Town.

United sit 12th place in the Eastern Counties League’s Division One North after the coup by manager Dave Childs, 20 points behind league leaders Mulbarton Wanderers.

NEW SIGNING | WELCOME MARCUS BENT | Former premier league Everton, Crystal Palace and Wigan star signs for @CornardUtdFC | #ARDS ????????? pic.twitter.com/8whb9bbE1i — Cornard Utd FC (@CornardUtdFC) January 3, 2020

The 41-year-old former England Under 21 star, pictured, retired from the pro game in 2012 with Indonesian Super League side Mitra Kukarafter scoring 113 goals as a pro during a 17-year career.

His other clubs since kicking off his pro career in 1995 with 70 appearances for Brentford include Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Middlesbrough, Port Vale, Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

At the age of 39 in September 2017, Bent came out of retirement for a first time to sign for Sussex side Wick FC for the 2017-18 season but failed to make a single appearance for the Southern Combination Division One outfit.

Bent – who signed for the Ards ahead of their 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Sheringham on Saturday – has endured a tumultuous spell on the sidelines in retirement.

As well as financial troubles, he was spared jail by a judge in 2016 for attacking police officers while high on cocaine.

Image courtesy of Action Images/Reuters

