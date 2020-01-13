Jack Taylor’s big money move: Where are the other biggest National League transfers now?

Peterborough splashed the cash when they paid Barnet £500,000 to sign Jack Taylor whose fee could rise as high as £1 million based on add-ons.

The 21-year-old midfielder has looked a class above most of his competition for much of this season, scoring seven goals in 24 league appearances.

The Posh aren’t afraid to invest in the Non-League as it was them who signed a then 22-year-old Shaun Brisley from Macclesfield Town in 2012 for around £300,000.

Centre-back Brisley, now 29, made 93 appearances for Peterborough but has fluttered between the Championship and League Two since 2014, having joined fourth-tier Port Vale on a one-year deal last summer.

Joe Lolley was also reported to have cost around the £300,000 mark when he joined Huddersfield Town from Kidderminster Harriers in 2013. The winger joined Nottingham Forest in January 2018 for £450,000 and was voted their Player of the Season for the 2018-19 campaign, with reports of a £15 million price-tag when Aston Villa raised interest this past summer.

Peterborough splashed another £250,000 to sign Marcus Maddison from Gateshead in 2014, the same summer Millwall sent an identical fee to land forward Lee Gregory from Halifax Town.

Not counting Taylor, Maddison is the only player among the top five National League sales still at the club he joined, though he’s into the last six months of his deal at London Road.

Gregory, 31, scored 77 goals in 238 appearances for Millwall—eighth among the club’s all-time top scorers—before leaving for Championship peers Stoke City on a free transfer in June 2019.