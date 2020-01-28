Leaders Worthing tap into fan’s links to secure new stadium sponsor

BetVictor Isthmian League leaders Worthing are celebrating the signing of a new stadium sponsorship deal.

Woodside Road was officially renamed The Crucial Environmental Stadium on Monday after the Isthmian Premier Division club secured a major new sponsorship deal Crucial Environmental, a nationwide business that started locally.

With Adam Hinshelwood’s title chasers away at Carshalton Athletic on Saturday and then in action at Bishop’s Stortford next Tuesday night, the first visitors to the Sussex club’s club newly renamed home will be Cray Wanderers on Saturday 8 February.

?? We are delighted to announce that the club has secured a new stadium sponsorship deal for Woodside Road! ? A naming deal has been agreed with local business Crucial Environmental. ? See the full story below.#WeAreWorthing ??https://t.co/d0q8KHcnBA — Worthing FC (@WorthingFC) January 28, 2020

A club statement said: “We are delighted to announce that the club have secured a sponsorship deal for Woodside Road. Local business Crucial Environmental will be sponsoring the stadium, with the ground to be known as The Crucial Environmental Stadium.”

Worthing chairman Barry Hunter hailed the benefits of the sponsorship deal, sealed for an undisclosed fee thanks to the club’s link with fan and Crucial Environmental director Dave Hanley.

“As a football club there’s a lot we can do internally to try to ensure we run a sustainable club, but it won’t happen without the support and sponsorship of our local businesses,” said Hunter.

“It’s absolutely essential for the club, not just to survive but also to prosper, so we’re delighted to have Dave and Crucial Environmental on board.

“They’ve been a sponsor of the club for a long, long time and it’s great to see him have faith in what’s going on here. The club are delighted to be working with Crucial Environmental, and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Hanley said: “We’re really excited about the new deal, really excited about where the club is and its progress over the past four or five years, and really proud to be a part of it.

“It’s an amazing club, there’s a real good feeling around the place at the moment. My heart’s been in it since George took over; it was my kids that led me here in the first place, thanks to all the great work the club does with children and the local community.”

He added: “I just really want to see the club do well. I’d love to see them get promoted! If there’s anything I can do to help, I will.

“On the flip side, it’s also good business for me, a great opportunity to get my business out there. I see it as a complete win-win,” he said.

“It’s my first time getting involved in football, unless of course you count five-a-side! But this is the perfect place for us to make a difference.”

Images courtesy of @WorthingFC/Twitter

