Brentwood Town looking for successor to sacked Ryan O’Rawe

Brentwood Town are looking for a new manager to stop them dropping out of the BetVictor Isthmian League after sacking Ryan O’Rawe.

Town’s promotion-winning player-manager, pictured, left the relegation-threatened Isthmian North club on Sunday, 48 hours after a waterlogged pitch led to the postponement of his third from bottom side’s match at Aveley on Friday night.

Appointed in May 2019 as the successor to Craig Shipman, the Blues and former Aveley, Billericay Town, Canvey Island, Heybridge Swifts and Maldon & Tiptree defender had secured just five wins all season.

Brentwood Town chairman Jez Dickinson announced the Essex club’s decision to part company with O’Rawe in a club statement.

Dickinson told the Essex club’s website: “I would like to thank Ryan for his hard work and commitment to the club in what has been a tough first year for everyone.

“With results not improving on a consistent enough basis and our league position still too close to the threat of relegation, I have decided that a change is now required.

“The process to find a suitable replacement begins immediately.”

Central defender O’Rawe made over 200 appearances for Brentwood as a player in three spells and was a member of the side that won promotion to the Isthmian League’s top flight in 2015 and achieved their highest ever position in Non-League.

The Blues finished last season in 13th spot under Shipman who left after two seasons at the helm. O’Rawe’s last game in charge proved to be a 1-0 defeat at AFC Sudbury on Saturday 25 January.

Potential candidates should contact Brentwood’s chairman at: jeremy.dickinson@rolcruise.co.uk.

