The Non-League Paper Podcast is out and it trumps Love Island!

The Non-League Paper Podcast is out and covering everything from Saturday’s upcoming action in the FA Trophy and FA Vase to the trio of Non-League footballers breaking hearts on Love Island!
Hosted by The NLP’s editor Matt Badcock, executive editor Jon Couch and senior writer Dave Richardson, episode 15 was released for download on Thursday to review the news over the last seven days and the stories set to be making headlines in Sunday’s paper.
Non-League footballers are taking over the current season of ITV 2’s hit show with Oxford City’s Finn Tapp involed since the first episode.
The 20-year-old was followed on to the show last week by Darlington right-back Luke Trotman, 22, before Camberley Town’s Josh Kempton became the latest contestant this week.
??New episode!??
The Non-League Paper Podcast with @MattBadcock_NLP, @JonCouch_NLP and @DRichardson_NLP is out now!
Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/iwl3npACdO
Spotify: https://t.co/sUnP7XVL7C
Audioboom: https://t.co/zKm6WtprVs
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) February 6, 2020
Launched last summer to entertain Non-League fans between issues of The NLP, the podcast is available on the platforms of Apple and Google as well on Spotify and Audioboom.
Listen to the podcast through The NLP’s website via Audioboom below or click on the links from our Twitter account to listen via the other platforms available.
Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days.
As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, the paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.
Image courtesy of ITV
