Kevin Horlock looking to live the dream, all over again!

Kevin Horlock is looking to relive the dream and inspire another astonishing promotion dream with Needham Market.

Horlock took on the role of first-team manager with the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central Marketmen last week, replacing Richard Wilkins after two-and-a-half years in charge.

And with him comes a wealth of experience, having made almost 500 Football League appearances with the likes of Manchester City, West Ham and Ipswich, plus 32 international caps with Northern Ireland.

Horlock’s proudest moment was scoring for City in a pulsating Second Division play-off final against Gillingham where they came back from 2-0 down in stoppage-time to win a dramatic penalty shoot-out, pictured.

The mid-table Marketmen may have it all to do to replicate a comeback of that degree this season, but Horlock, 47, is ready to take on the challenge, while continuing to develop the club’s Academy and reserve-team set-ups.

“This is an opportunity that has arisen sooner than I thought but one that I was always interested in taking,” Horlock told The Non-League Paper this week

“I am in a privileged position taking over a squad that is full of good players and a number of Academy players ready to take that step up.

“I see my job as continuing the good work Richard has done to strengthen the pathway from the Academy to the first team while achieving success on and off the pitch.”

Needham Market CEO Graham Emmerson added: “This has been a very difficult decision but the overriding consideration has to be what is best for the club and who is best equipped to integrate some of the exceptional talent that is currently in our Academy into the first team.”

