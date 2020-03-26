Quantcast
Coronavirus battle: Southport fan and sponsor donates £10,000!

Superfan Paul Newnham has handed Southport a welcome boots to see them through the coronavirus crisis – a whopping £10,000 handshake!

As reported in The Non-League Paper this week, Paul and his local company Pinetree Garden Maintenance – one of the National League North club’s biggest sponsors – handed over a cheque to Sandgrounders boss Liam Watson to make up for lost gate receipts and matchday revenue at Haig Avenue.

“We would like to thanks Paul for his wonderful backing and all the other local businesses for their continuing support,” the club said in a statement.

“Like many clubs across the country, we live a hand-to-mouth existence with our main cashflow from home gate receipts being our main source of income.

“This is supplemented by income from events and midweek bar facilities, both of which are severely impacted. With this in mind we would encourage our fans and supporters to continue to support he club where necessary.”

The statement added: “Above all, we wish every supporter and all connected with the club the best of health during this difficult time.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @southport_fc/Twitter

 

