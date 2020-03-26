Coronavirus battle: Non-League’s clubs and people in NHS salute

Non-League’s fans, players, staff and officials will be joining millions across the UK tonight to salute the NHS workers fighting the coronavirus crisis.
With Wembley’s famous arch already being lit up in a blue each night since last week in a show of appreciation for frontline medical personnel, the ‘Clap For Carers’ campaign is set to take place at 8pm from the nation’s doorsteps, windows, gardens and balconies.
Organisers of the “Clap For Carers” campaign – which started online – say it is being staged because “during these unprecedented times they [NHS staff] need to know we are grateful”.
Dutch woman and UK resident Annemarie Plas founded the #clapforourcarers movement after watching people in her native Holland following the lead of those in Italy and Spain in recent weeks.
Wembley Stadium workers started using the national stadium to send their thanks to NHS staff and the emergency services fighting the coronavirus last Thursday night.
Stadium bosses representing staff at all the companies based at Wembley took to social media to promise to light up stadium’s famous arch in blue every night to shine a light on the frontline workers risking their lives to save others during the public health crisis.
Tweeting out the first images, @wembleystadium posted: “To all of our NHS & front-line staff working tirelessly through this challenging time, Wembley Stadium and its partners thank you.
“Our arch will be lit up blue each night to shine a light on your efforts and show our appreciation during this unprecedented period. #NHSthankyou”
