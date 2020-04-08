Royston Town star Claudio Ofosu makes generous NHS donation

Claudio Ofosu usually wakes up on a Saturday morning with only football on his mind – but when that was taken away he turned his attention to helping those in need.

The Royston Town winger, disillusioned with the government’s support towards the NHS, took matters into his own hands without a game to prepare for.

As the Coronavirus outbreak began to worsen Ofosu decided to donate food to workers at Nottingham’s City Hospital on one of his spare Saturdays.

“I thought I’d play my part in giving something back,” he told The NLP. “I went to the supermarket and did a shop for things they could have while they’re working and stuff. I thought a little gesture like that might lift their spirits.

“When I gave it to them they were amazed, I couldn’t actually believe the impact it had, some of them were really emotional.

“I’ve done some charity work for Mind before but this was just a spur of the moment.”

The mature 21-year-old runs his own motivational speaking company called Changing Outlooks which he setup following the tragic death of his best friend three years ago.

“Talking was the way out for me,” Ofosu said. “I used that story to tell people what I went through, how I overcame it and how it made me stronger as a person. I use it to help people out. Some schools invite me to speak and churches.

“I’m a massive believer in God. Christianity is a massive part of my family and my life. God has also been a way out for me and helped me through my career and the process.”

Ofosu believes he’s on the right path now after not being offered a contract at Stevenage following time in their academy.

He landed in Non-League and has found his feet at Royston, playing a key part with eight goals and 11 assists during their eye-catching runs in the FA Cup and FA Trophy this season, not to mention their promotion push in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central.

“The first year was tough but this second year has been a bit easier,” he said. “I’ve got to grips with it, I understand the game more. My main goal and aspiration in life is to become a professional footballer. I don’t play just because it’s fun and I love the sport, I’m trying to get to the top and play as high as I can.

“We’ve had a great season; it’s one of the best seasons of my career. Royston is a really, really good club. The season ending is a big blow for us.

“I always believe in myself that I can get to the next level, I know I can go a couple of leagues higher.”

