EXCLUSIVE: National League North and South play-offs in doubt

Play-offs in the National League North and National League South look increasingly unlikely ahead of today’s divisional meetings to discuss the outcome of the 2019-20 season, The NLP understands.

The National League wrote to clubs in the potential Step 2 play-off places on Wednesday night to explain the government’s current policy when it comes to the resumption of elite sport doesn’t include Step 2 football. The Department of Culture of Media and Sport’s definition doesn’t apply to part-time sport.

There are fears it means the play-offs in Step 2 can’t be fitted in before next season. The 2020-21 season would have been due to kick-off on August 8, but there is an acceptance Non-League football won’t kick-off until crowds are allowed back in football grounds.

The matter will be discussed further this afternoon via online meetings with what has been an ever-changing picture since the season was abandoned in March.

The National League had been holding out for the outcome of the EFL’s promotion and relegation decision before finalising how their curtailed season across their three divisions would be concluded.

On Tuesday, League One and League Two clubs opted to promote and relegate using an unweighted points-per-game system and play-out their play-offs.

Play-offs in the National League’s top flight are still on the table although they will still have to meet strict guidelines.