Hawks skipper Danny Kedwell moves within days of play-off heartache

Hot-shot Danny Kedwell has moved on from Havant and Waterlooville after missing out on another promotion via the National League’s play-offs.

The Hawks confirmed the exit of their skipper on Wednesday, hours after selling National League South golden boot Jonah Ayunga to Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee and fours days after Dartford’s 2-1 win at Westleigh Park sent them through to meet Weymouth in Saturday’s National League South play-off final.

Kedwell, 36, scored 12 goals last season to finish second in the club’s scoring charts after making more than 180 appearances and 60 goals for Ebbsfleet United during a four year spell before joining the Hawks last summer as a free agent.

Kedwell was recognised as one of the most lethal strikers in the Non-League game at Welling United and Grays Athletic before scoring firing phoenix club AFC Wimbledon into the Football League with the winning penalty against Luton in the 2011 Conference Premier play-off final at the City of Manchester Stadium, pictured.

?| Havant and Waterlooville FC can confirm that they have sold Jonah Ayunga to Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee. Good luck @JonahAyunga for the future, you will be sadly missed at Westleigh Park. #COYH pic.twitter.com/bJCqc7EEdp — Havant & Waterlooville F.C. (@HWFCUnofficial) July 29, 2020

That strike and success at Kingmeadow saw him earn a move to Priestfield and Gillingham where he enjoyed four years at the Gills, scoring 40 goals in 119 appearances before joining Ebbsfleet United in 2015.

A statement from the Hawks read: “Havant and Waterlooville FC can confirm the departure of first team captain Danny Kedwell.

“Keds spent one season at Westleigh Park, but in that short space of time became a hit with the fans. Scoring 12 goals this season, he finished second in the scoring charts, despite his first game being in September.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Danny for his utmost professionalism during his time with us and we wish him well for the next step of his career.”

?| We can confirm that @BradTarbuck1 and @DKedwell have left the club. We would loune to say a huge thank you to you both, and you will both be sadly missed at Westleigh Park. #COYH pic.twitter.com/e2CjvrP3zt — Havant & Waterlooville F.C. (@HWFCUnofficial) July 29, 2020

