LetFansIn campaign gathers pace as Non-League rallies for supporters to return

Non-League has come together to campaign for supporters to be allowed to attend matches as pre-season continues behind closed doors.
The #LetFansIn movement, launched last week, has been gathering momentum on social media with clubs calling for the return of crowds.
The Department of Digital, Culture, Media & Sport is yet to announce when spectators may be able to attend sporting events.
Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled the pilots of crowds at venues until at least August 15 after a spike in coronavirus cases.
The PM had said earlier in July that spectators could be able to return to stadiums from October.
However, with the FA Cup set to start on September 1, concerns are growing those fixtures may have to be played behind closed doors.
Clubs and supporters have also been left frustrated at being unable to play pre-season fixture in front of crowds – while huge numbers have flocked to beaches – with many leagues set to start their seasons next month.
Dorking Wanderers and Concord Rangers are just two clubs who have been vocal on Twitter in calling for change.
The Non-League football community is SPEAKING, it’s an INCREDIBLE response & it just shows how SCARED clubs, league’s & individuals were to speak up, #letfansin is now being OWNED by the Non-League family – keep at it, ACTION NEEDED NOW!
— Dorking Wanderers FC (@DorkingWDRS) August 11, 2020
We @ConcordRangers implore you @MattHancock @FA @GOVUK @DCMS to act NOW to #LetFansIn which’ll help prevent any more clubs from suffering potential financial ruin and allow people the pleasure of enjoying the experience Non League football provides in the safest of environments.
— Concord Rangers FC (@ConcordRangers) August 10, 2020
In March, The NLP appealed to the government for Non-League not to be left behind.
