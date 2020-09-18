BREAKING: National League clubs set to hold fan pilots

The National League has received approval for its clubs to hold test events as part of a wider programme to pilot the safe return of spectators to sporting fixtures.

Dagenham & Redbridge, Yeovil Town and Dartford will all host fixtures capped at 1,000 fans on Tuesday.

Next Saturday will see Notts County stage a game at their Meadow Lane home. The games, all friendlies, are part of the government’s plan to get fans back into stadiums across the country.

The confirmed matches are as follows: