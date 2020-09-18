BREAKING: National League clubs set to hold fan pilots

The National League has received approval for its clubs to hold test events as part of a wider programme to pilot the safe return of spectators to sporting fixtures.
Dagenham & Redbridge, Yeovil Town and Dartford will all host fixtures capped at 1,000 fans on Tuesday.
Next Saturday will see Notts County stage a game at their Meadow Lane home. The games, all friendlies, are part of the government’s plan to get fans back into stadiums across the country.
The confirmed matches are as follows:
Tuesday 22 September
Saturday 26 September
• Notts County v York City
Each will be limited to up to 1,000 fans and will be staged in accordance with government and Sports Ground Safety Authority guidance on social distancing, and subject to local safety advisory group approval.
Clubs at Step 3 and below have been staging games in front of fans since last month but currently the gates at Step 2 and above are closed.
The National League wrote to the government earlier this week urging them to allow fans capped at 1,000 inside their grounds from October to allow to their season to kick off.