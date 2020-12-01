Marine set to host Kane, Bale and Mourinho in FA Cup!

Marine will host Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup third round proper – while Stockport County will welcome Premier League West Ham United.

The draw made on Monday night has handed Non-League teams some dream ties with National League North set to take on Derby County and Boreham Wood will host Championship outfit Millwall.

It capped a fantastic weekend for Non-League football in the world’s oldest cup competition.

Jamie Vermiglio’s Chorley pulled off the first Non-League upset of the second round when they came from a goal down at high-flying League One side Peterborough United to win 2-1 with Lewis Baines grabbing the winner.

It was the second League One scalp of the competition for the Magpies, following their first round win against Wigan Athletic. They now have their sights on Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

Chorley’s celebrates Lewis Baines winner against Peterborough PIC: PA Images

On Sunday, Stockport County overcame fellow National League side Yeovil Town in a 3-2 thriller. Connor Jennings hit the decisive goal on 100 minutes to put Jim Gannon’s side into the third round for the first time since 2006-07. The Hatters have been drawn to face the Hammers in round three.

In the other all-Non-League tie of the day, Pitching In Northern Premier League Division One North West outfit Marine upset Step 2 Havant & Waterlooville after extra time.

Skipper Niall Cummins turned the ball over the line in the 120th-minute of the game.

And Neil Young’s men, who best Colchester United in the first round, were rewarded with a dream tie that will see megastars like Harry Kane and Gareth Bale take a trip to the Marine Travel Arena in January.

And on Monday night, Boreham Wood saw off Canvey Island with a 3-0 win to set-up their date with Millwall as they reached the third round for the first time in their history.

Canvey Island’s Evans Kouassi (left) and Boreham Wood’s Kane Smith battle for the ball during the FA Cup second round tie PIC: PA Images

