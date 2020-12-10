James Rodríguez Signs with Firma Stella

FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winner James Rodríguez has signed an exclusive memorabilia partnership deal with Firma Stella. Signing up one of the biggest football players on the planet is one of Firma Stella’s biggest achievements to date. Led by entrepreneur Peter Johnson, Firma Stella continues to grow and innovate, adding world-class icons to its roster. Despite these challenging times Firma Stella is on course to be the global champions of signed sports memorabilia.

The company was built from the ground up with blood, sweat and tears by Peter Johnson, the Worcester-born entrepreneur. At 8-years old he successfully sold conkers at car boot sales. Aged just 10 he moved onto selling Pokémon cards and then autographs when he was 12. He even sold moustaches at his own Mexican themed 18th birthday party!

As a teenager he enjoyed visiting sports grounds up and down the country collecting signed memorabilia, which ultimately led him to where he is now. In his 20s, after embarking on a trip collecting autographs at the world’s top sports stadiums, he formed Firma Stella. The name literally means ‘Star Signing’, a nod to his half-Italian heritage.

Peter Johnson comments: “We are proud to add a true global football star into the Firma Stella list of sports stars. James has won most there is to win in European football and stared at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and is the stand out star for the Colombian International team.”

James won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He also went on to win the much coveted FIFA Puskas Award for his spectacular opening goal against Uruguay in the last-16 knock out stage of the tournament.

He is a football god in his home nation and has amassed nearly 50 million Instagram followers. The Colombian has won 9 league titles across five different countries and two UEFA Champions League winning medals. He also has winning medals for the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, plus many more. He is one of the most decorated players in World Football.

The Colombia Superstar signed up with Firma Stella on Thursday 3rd December in Liverpool. Johnson is incredibly proud to be the only company selling his exclusive Everton items. Having lived in Colombia in his 20s and being fluent in Spanish, he was able to speak to James in his native language during the signing and relate to his time spent in his home country. This made the signing even more special.

James signed hundreds of items on the day including Everton, Columbia, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich shirts plus boots, balls and photos. These are all available on the Firma Stella website with photos of him signing the items. You can also view rare video footage of James announcing the partnership with Firma Stella.

As well as James Rodríguez, Firma Stella has teamed up with other high profile players and magazine partners including England and Sale Sharks forward Manu Tuilagi (with whom they have signed a similar deal), Rugby World, 442, The Rugby Paper and The Non-League Football Paper.

The Company sells exclusively online, offering fast delivery to a worldwide audience with a selection of high quality framing options. Firma Stella sets itself apart from other autograph companies by taking photos and videos of the stars signing the memorabilia. With such a high predominance of fakes around this is their guarantee that the merchandise they sell is 100% genuine. Every product is supplied with a certificate of authenticity (COA), which has a hologram with a number matching the one attached to the signed item.

Watch this space for more exclusive signings and icons coming in the new year.

