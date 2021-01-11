Jose Mourinho is full of respect for our Non-League game, says Marine boss Neil Young

Respect: Jose Mourinho at Marine. PICTURE: PA Images

Neil Young says he has huge respect for Joe Mourinho – and told how the self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ had a place in his heart for the Non-League game.

Young revealed details of a warm discussion with the Tottenham Hotspur boss after his NPL North West Marine side went down 5-0 to the Premier League giants in an unforgettable afternoon at Rossett Park.

A first-half hat-trick from £18m striker Carlos Vinicius and further goals from fellow Brazilian Lucas Moura and 16-year-old debutant Alfie Devine finally ended the Mariners’ eight-game run into the FA Cup third round for the first time in the club’s history.

Mourinho spoke pre-match about how the only way to respect eighth-tier Marine was to beat them and he didn’t hold back, starting a string first-team and introducing the one-time world’s most expensive player, Gareth Bale, as a second-half substitute.

The two managers were locked in conversation both before and after the match where proud Young spoke of his admiration for the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss.

“I had a good chat with José before the game and he was very complimentary about the ground and the pitch,” said Young, the former Chester and FC Halifax Town boss.

“He gets English football. He always has done. You only have to see that from the teams he has put out in the League Cup and the FA Cup. It would have been very easy for him not to bring Gareth Bale on but he did it because he respects what we have achieved in the competition. I have so much respect for José Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur as a football club from this.

“He has done what he said he would do with his team selection, he brought on players he could have easily left on the bench and Tottenham as a club have supported us wholeheartedly.

“Over 30,000 virtual tickets were sold for this match which is just phenomenal. I want to give a big shout out to the whole football community for that. The Tottenham fans have got right behind that so a big thank you to everyone from Marine Football Club. This will set us up for a long time. I have so much admiration for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club after today.”