National League North talents Morgan and Goodwin complete big moves to the EFL

Southport captain David Morgan, left, has joined League One club Accrington Stanley

Two of National League North’s most sought-after players have completed moves into the Football League.

Southport captain David Morgan has joined League One high-fliers Accrington Stanley minutes before last night’s transfer window closed, while Chester’s 18-year-old striker Will Goodwin completed a dream switch to Championship club Stoke City.

Port boss Liam Watson said the club had recently rejected ‘a substantial offer’ for 26-year-old Morgan from a National League club.

But now the former Nottingham Forest academy midfielder has made the move to John Coleman’s Stanley for an undisclosed fee, joining on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Northern Irishman Morgan, who previously turned out for Ilkeston and Nuneaton Town, told Stanley’s website: “This came around quickly but these things happen in life and you have to take the opportunities when they arrive.

“Initially I signed at Notts Forest, I have been around quite a bit in Non-League, had different loans and then settled at Southport for two-and-a-half years and played over 100 games and was the club captain.

“It’s always been my dream to get back into full-time football, and I will be totally honest with you, as the years go on, at 26, I didn’t think I would get another opportunity to get back into the EFL, and I have got to say thank you to everyone at Southport and Accrington for giving me this chance. I am experienced enough to know that there is no one else it is down to now, it’s all down to me.

“I am a qualified PE teacher, I did have plans to move on, but I am glad this opportunity has arrived and I will make the most of it.”

Goodwin, meanwhile, has made the move to Stoke City after impressing during his fledgling career at Chester.

The 18-year-old joins the Potters for an undisclosed fee, with Chester gettinga sell-on clause and other potential add-ons as part of the deal.

Goodwin made his debut for the Blues last season at the age of 17, scoring his first senior goal against Bradford Park Avenue in the FA Trophy in December.

Blues joint-manager Anthony Johnson told the club’s website: “His all-action displays belied his young age, and his work rate was second to none. We’ll continue working with the amazing young players coming through our juniors and academy and continue to watch them flourish and grow, and eventually moving on to bigger things.

“Huge credit must be paid to Calum (McIntyre) and his team of coaches and scouts that have nurtured the talent Will possesses all the way through his journey with Chester Football Club.”