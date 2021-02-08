Notts County boss Neal Ardley wins Vanarama National League Manager of the Month for January

Notts County boss Neal Ardley has been named Vanarama National League Manager of the Month for January

Notts County’s charge to reclaim their Football League is officially in full swing – and now boss Neal Ardley has been recognised for his sterling efforts.

Ardley has been rewarded for taking the Magpies back into the Nationoal League play-off places by being named the Vanarama Manager of the Month for January.

They didn’t kick off until the middle of the month, but toppled title rivals Stockport County in the FA Trophy on their return to action.

A draw against leaders Torquay United followed, before ending with two excellent wins over Solihull Moors and Weymouth without conceding.

Another team who enjoyed a successful month is Yeovil Town, and their industrious midfielder Albi Skendi.

Skendi has been at the forefront of the Glovers’ recovery from a slow start to the season by inspiring a wonderful late victory over south-west rivals Torquay before getting on the scoresheet in a victory over old foes Weymouth.

A defeat at Maidenhead following but the 27-year-old was back on form in the last game of the month to secure a crucial three points against Dover Athletic.

The Vanarama Volunteer of the Month award for January goes to Wrexham’s Community Lead Stephen Lloyd.

Stephen set up, organises and runs a men’s peer support mental health group, Dragon Chat, which provides men with a safe space to talk openly as they look to ultimately attempt to address the high rates of suicide for males, particularly between the ages of 18-49.

The ground breaking initiative is going from strength-to-strength and his efforts have not gone unnoticed.