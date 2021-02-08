Chelmsford City boss Robbie Simpson claims Vanarama National League South Manager of the Month

Chelmsford City boss Robbie Simpson claimed the top boss gong for January as the Clarets celebrated a hard-earned double success

Chelmsford City have begun 2021 by making a statement of intent – and they’ve scooped two Vanarama National League monthly awards to prove it.

The Clarets are celebrating double success after boss Robbie Simpson clinched the Manager of the Month award while long-time support David Everard claimed the Volunteer of the Month award.

Simpson continued Chelmsford’s vast improvement this season with a thumping win over rivals Braintree Town – and that was followed up by a 2-0 victory at title-chasing St Albans City.

That hard work looked to have been undone at Billericay – but after going 3-0 down, they bit back to claim a point.

Progression has been made off the field too at the Melbourne Stadium as Safety Officer Everard made it a month to remember for the Essex club.

Carrying out risk assessments as well as making clear all Covid protocols, he ensures matchdays run smoothly. Quite simply, there wouldn’t be games without him.

The Player of the Month gong goes to Oxford City goalkeeper Ben Dudzinski.

Previously, he has been a second string at Sutton United, Darlington and, to a lesser extent, Havant & Waterlooville but now he is revelling in being City’s number one.

Three away wins inside ten days helped catapult Oxford into the top seven, as David Oldfield’s men also booked their place in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.