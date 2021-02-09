Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds complete Wrexham takeover and make £2 million pledge

Hollywood A-list actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have completed their takeover of Wrexham.

The National League club announced on Tuesday night that the RR McReynolds Company LLC has taken 100% control of Wrexham AFC Limited from the Wrexham Supporters Trust.

As a result, the new owners have made a £2 million equity investment into the club under the terms of the deal.

Funds will be immediately channelled into new initiatives at the Racecourse Community Foundation, including £50,000 to enhance the women’s football programme and increase participation at all levels.

Alongside this, first-team player identification will be a priority, so the club is in the best possible position for the summer transfer window.

In a joint statement, McElhenney and Reynolds said: “It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC. Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.

“Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club.

“Since the Wrexham Supporters Trust put their faith in us, at the members vote in November, we’ve been getting to know people in Wrexham to understand how we can help move the club forward through our four guiding principles:

To protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC

To reinforce the values of the community

* To use our resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad

* To create a winning culture

“The work has already begun with Gemma Owen and Steve Dale in the community team on a new women’s football initiative. We are also committed to investing in current and identifying future members of the first-team squad as we build towards a promotion-challenge.

“In addition, we are in the process of developing an outstanding team off-the-field by combining the know-how of the committed club staff and volunteers with new hires and experienced advisors. Our CEO search is progressing, and we expect to have someone in place before the end of the season.

“All of these people will help us create the kind of commercial opportunities that the third-oldest club in the world deserves, and we will reinvest that revenue back into Wrexham AFC and the community.

“2020 was a difficult year and there are likely to be further public health challenges in the months ahead, but we hope to be cheering the team on from the stands as soon as it’s safe to do so in 2021.”

