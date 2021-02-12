Clubs will not be fined for failing to fulfill fixtures, say National League chiefs

The National League has confirmed that clubs will not be fined or have sanctions imposed on them for non-fulfillment of matches during the Covid crisis.

Member clubs reacted in fury this week when a letter was distributed this week informing them that they will be hit even harder in the pocket if they refused to take the field in the wake of the DCMS funding row.

Now, however, the National League has sent out an email assuring clubs that the process is “merely a mechanism” for the league’s board to “deal with each of the occasions for non-fulfillment”.

But it also confirmed that an Independent Panel will be appointed to consider each case individually once the matter is resolved.

The statement read: “Many things have been written regarding charges recently raised in connection for non-fulfillment of fixtures under League rules.

“It may be helpful to explain that this process is merely a mechanism for the League to deal with each of the occasions for non-fulfillment. No fines or sanctions have been raised or recommended and this will be considered at the next stage.

“An Independent Panel will be appointed to hear each case and it will be at this stage the issue of ‘just cause’ as outlined in the rule will be objectively assessed in each case based on the evidence before them.

“In the interest of fairness of all parties, the cases will not be heard until such time as the outcome of the resolutions are known.

“It is important that the framework in place is followed in a consistent manner in all cases and Clubs are able to make their representations appropriately and fairly.

“The League will not make any comment during the process on individual cases in fairness to all Clubs but will issue the outcomes and reasons for the decisions following their conclusions.

“Should Clubs remain unsatisfied with the outcome they will also all have the opportunity to appeal the decision directly to The Football Association which will be heard by a further Independent Panel in line with The FA Rules and Regulations.”

Gloucester City co-chairman Alex Petheram tweeted: “Now, with the time, what is it and an email landing starting … “league statement” … I feared the worst, but our game is on still and some good news out of the league today.”