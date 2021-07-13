Advertorial Feature: Huck Football

Huck is one of the best-known sports netting manufacturers and suppliers in the UK. We have been supplying football equipment for coaches and teams for nearly 25 years and add new products to our portfolio every season.

Across our football range you will find a wide selection of carefully chosen products from football goals to equipment for football training.

Whether you are looking for football goals, football nets or football practice equipment we have the best products on the market in stock and ready to ship. Currently, the most popular training aids are our target wall, which can be made to custom specifications, and our crazy catch freestyle.

Alongside we also have equipment for groundsmen including corner flags, line markers, germination sheets team shelters, and ball stop netting.

All our products can be viewed online and purchased at www.huck-net.co.uk. Our expert team is available to offer help and advice – call 01308 425100 or email sales@hucknetting.co.uk

We can also tell you more about our installation service which can be used for indoor and outdoor sports net installations.