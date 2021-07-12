Together, we’re game-changers

PIXELLOT AND PITCHERO TEAM UP TO CHANGE THE GAME FOR CLUBS, LEAGUES, AND COUNTY ORGANISATIONS

Players, supporters, club officials, and scouts, can now access game and practice videos with rich features for engagement and coaching alike

Pixellot and Pitchero share more than a common goal. They are both committed to evening the playing field for all teams and clubs by making the necessary, cutting-edge tools obtainable for all.

Thousands of clubs are using Pitchero today to manage their day-to-day activities, while thousands of teams are using Pixellot’s solutions to capture and stream games to supporters and analyze footage and stats.. Now, these capabilities are being combined into an integrated package that Pitchero will promote as part of its all-encompassing management platform.

From Grass to Glass

Pixellot’s award-winning, AI-automated technology is installed in 15,000 thousand venues that stream over 80,000 games per month, while Pitchero powers over 10,000 live websites, and reaches over 5 million users a month. The new joint offering will enable clubs to enjoy automated video capture with multiple viewing options for supporters, advanced tools for creating websites, managing memberships, and collecting payments as well as analytics, and team performance tools for coaches.

Future-proofing your club

With or without fans in the stands, it’s clear that today, you need constant, professional-looking video coverage of every drill, practice, and game, both home and away. The past years’ lockdown has made it clear that clubs need to employ a multi-tiered solution that caters to the needs of the fans, players, and the coaching staff.

Comic book writer and Hollywood producer Mark Millar was behind an innovative initiative to broadcast live games via a state-of-the-art streaming system from Scotland. “AI technology can unlock stadiums and ensure that Scottish football clubs not only survive the COVID pandemic but use it as a launchpad to a complete revolution in the game.”

Pixellot is that AI-automated end-to-end solution for capturing and producing games and practice sessions and it is already working in more than 40 clubs in the UK and Ireland.

There’s something new in the Air

Pixellot’s award-winning technology was developed with the participation of FC Barcelona and tailored to the needs of the world’s leading sports clubs such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Benfica Lisbon, where Pixellot is an integral part of their day-to-day activities. In 2020 Pixellot took their experience and technology one step further and developed with Barca Innovation Hub the Pixellot Air system. Pixellot Air caters to the needs and budgets of smaller clubs. It is a lightweight and portable solution that enables clubs to record their games and enjoy a high-quality video experience that includes an automated virtual camera operator and editing tools – and it starts from £1,049. In addition, coaches have access to a professional range of video analysis tools specially designed to improve team and player performance. These tools will shortly be integrated with the Pitchero platform.

Cashing in on a win

Pixellot allows clubs to easily capture and monetise content with a full set of tools that include pay-per-view, season and monthly passes, video ads, banners, and sponsorships. Sharing games and player highlights with one click makes it a winner when it comes to engaging fans on social media. The combined solution offers cost-effective coverage and promotional opportunities for engaging and monetising fans!

Iain McMenemy, Chairman of Stenhousemuir FC an early adopter of the Pixellot system was forthright about the revenue that was generated by the live streaming; “No doubt about it – the live stream element was an absolute lifesaver for the football club.”

A vision for the future

What brought the two companies together in the first place? Mark Fletcher, CEO of Pitchero found a partner with a similar vision. “Pixellot’s end-to-end video solutions were a perfect fit for Pitchero and turned out to be easy to integrate with our solution sets. In our estimation, Grassroots sport has room for a single winner. After carefully surveying the various products on the market, it was obvious that Pixellot, with their rich portfolio of products and immense global experience, would be the ideal partner for us in the future.”

Pitchero is a free service supported by optional premium packages and online advertising. Each website is supported by a range of mobile apps designed to save time and improve club and team communication. The unique platform will unite millions of sports fans worldwide, truly enabling a global sports network.

Pixellot’s CEO Alon Werber was likewise very impressed with Pitchero’s system for sports clubs. ” Combining Pixellot’s capabilities in video production and delivery, including streaming platforms and coaching tools, will enable Pitchero to build upon their excellent platform and offer a truly all-inclusive system for club management with all the bells and whistles.”

The bottom line

Pixellot pioneered the concept of automated sports video and analytics solutions as an affordable alternative to the traditional way of capturing, producing, and distributing games. Pixellot’s vast experience in providing cost-efficient professional coverage for lower semi-pro and amateur leagues, youth, women’s, and amateur sports have made it the solution of choice for thousands of sports organizations and governing bodies teams and leagues around the world. Its award-winning, AI-automated technology has been used to broadcast over 1,000,000 games from over 55 countries across the globe.

For more information or to buy now please visit the site.