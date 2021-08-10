Advertorial: Fantasy Fan Feud

Founded in 2019 SportSweep Ltd is dedicated to developing new Fantasy sports concept games for a range of sports including Football, Cricket, Basketball, Rugby, and F1.

Fantasy Fan Feud is our new skill-based Fantasy competition for football fans across the UK. Not only can players win football related prizes but the game also aims to support clubs from steps 1-6 of the English Football pyramid as we donate 25% of every paid entry into the game to charity or the football club of the players’ choice.

Unlike traditional Fantasy Football, FanFeud focuses on both the Premier League and the Championship and picking winning teams rather than squads of professional players.

In FanFeud each player can pick each team only once over 25 game rounds (two 5-month periods of the season). Points are awarded based on an Away win (4pts), Home win (3pts) or a draw (1pt).

Not only can the winners win football related prizes such as Hospitality tickets for Premier League and Champions League matches played in the UK, participation in FanFeud also supports clubs from steps 1-6 of the English Football pyramid as we donate a percentage of every paid entry into the game to charity or football club of the players choice.