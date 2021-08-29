Step Five and Six review: Merson at the double for Hanworth Villa

COMBINED COUNTIES

■ SAM MERSON bagged a double as Hanworth Villa hit five without reply past visitors Holyport in Premier North.

Wembley found their scoring touch in a fast and furious second half against visitors Burnham in Premier North. A penalty from Rowan Larrington after the break was followed by goals from Jonathan Iley, Jermaine Heron and Alfie Batesa.

A four-goal first-half blitz by Edgware Town earned them a 4-0 home win over Abbey Rangers.

Egham Town returned from CB Hounslow United with a 3-1 victory in which Daniel Campion netted twice and Radu Stefanoaich grabbed one.

Joe Mil...