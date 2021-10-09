Podcast returns to continue telling tales of Corinthian Casuals past

By David Richardson

HISTORY BOYS: Corinthian-Casuals enjoy a remarkable heritage

PICTURE: Stuart Tree

FROM inflicting Manchester United’s record defeat to playing against Brazilian legend Socrates – the incredible history of Corinthian-Casuals continues to be unearthed by a fan-created podcast.

Jarek Zaba and Dominic Bliss, hosts of Broadway to Brazil, have returned for a second series exploring the fascinating stories behind the UK’s highest-ranked amateur club.

The Isthmian League Premier side, established in 1939 as a merger of Corinthian FC and Casuals FC, helped to take football to ...