Surprise role is not for keeps, insists Altrincham defender Hampson

By Freddie George

KEEPER: Connor Hampson

CONNOR HAMPSON joked he doesn’t want to be pulling on the goalie gloves again anytime soon after the Altrincham left-back became an emergency stopper on Tuesday night.

Alty No.1 Tony Thompson picked up an early injury in Tuesday night’s National League game at Yeovil Town.

With no back-up on the bench, Hampson donned the keeper’s jersey and performed well as Phil Parkinson’s Robins managed to earn a 1-1 draw in Somerset.

Asked to sum up his experience, defender Hampson laughed it isn’t one he’s looking to repeat.

Hampson joked to Alty TV: “Horrend...